June 25, 1942 - February 07, 2022
COEBURN, VA - Dan Eugene Bryant, 79, passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Dan was born in St. Charles, Virginia, the son of the late Garland Bryant and Etta Mae (Evans) Bryant. He was a volunteer fire fighter with the town of Coeburn for many years. He loved watching his children and grandchildren compete in sports. He spent his work career in the coal mines, where he was a foreman in the mines. One of his greatest passions was watching Alabama football on T.V. His love of the Crimson Tide has been passed onto his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Dot Boone, Betty Rowland, Maxie Stewart, and Gail Greear, his brother, Tommy Bryant.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Bryant of the home; his children, Tammie Ringley and husband Mark of Coeburn, VA., Liz Counts and husband Tracy of Coeburn, VA., Danny Bryant Jr. of Kingsport, TN, and Jason Bryant wife Nicole of Coeburn, VA; his grandchildren, Jon Hall of N.M., Ashley Hall of Coeburn, VA., Wesley Hall and wife Stephanie of Atlanta., Mathew Hall wife Amanda of Knoxville, TN., Schyler Bryant of Gray, TN, Grayson Bryant of Coeburn, VA; great grandchildren; Cash, Aubrey, Jackson, Lucas and Dylan; other close relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Estes Funeral Home, Coeburn, VA. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 7:00p.m. with Pastor Steve Templeton officiating. Special music will be provided by Jim Wood. Burial will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Estes Funeral home by 10:30 a.m. to go in procession to Greenwood Acres Cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
