HILTONS - Dan D. Fleenor, Sr., 88 of Hiltons, VA went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born on July 12, 1932 to the late W. M. and Grace Fleenor. In addition to his parents, Mr. Fleenor is also preceded in death by his wife, Dolly Thomas Fleenor; daughter, Dora Fleenor; brother, Edsel Scott Fleenor and daughter in law, Patricia Stevens Fleenor. He was a Deacon and a member of Heritage Baptist Church. He also was an avid Nascar fan and a Papaw to all that knew him.
He is survived by his companion, Janis Hobbs; daughter, Donna Woodson & companion David Cecil; son, Dan Donald Fleenor, Jr. & companion Shelia Blalock; grandchildren, Dan D. Fleenor III & companion Amber Deary, Daniel Dustin Fleenor & wife Kim; three great grandchildren, Kady Fleenor, Brimberly Fleenor, and Dustin Fleenor, Jr.; sister, Peggy Jenkins; uncle, Calvin Derting; several nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Jonathan Bear and Pastor Larry Browder officiating. Pallbearers will be Donald D. Fleenor III, Daniel Dustin Fleenor, Tony Hobbs, Tracy Hobbs, Grover Dooley, and Ricky McMurray. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Colonial Funeral Home at 1:30 PM to follow in procession to the cemetery.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Baptist Church, 5102 Bristol Hwy., Gate City, VA 24251.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Baptist Church, 5102 Bristol Hwy., Gate City, VA 24251.
