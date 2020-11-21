HILTONS, VA – Dan D. Fleenor, Sr., 88 of Hiltons, VA went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
There will be a graveside service at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Jonathan Bear and Pastor Larry Browder officiating. Pallbearers will be Donald D. Fleenor III, Daniel Dustin Fleenor, Tony Hobbs, Tracy Hobbs, Grover Dooley, and Ricky McMurray. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Colonial Funeral Home at 1:30 PM to follow in procession to the cemetery.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Baptist Church, 5102 Bristol Hwy., Gate City, VA 24251.
