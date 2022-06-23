Damon Coy Hayes Sr., 66, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was born in Bristol, Tennessee and resided in Blountville, Tennessee with his wife of 46 years, Neva Jean. Damon enjoyed spending his time outdoors, especially at the lake and cabin. He enjoyed several hobbies such as hunting, fishing and riding motorcycles. He was blessed with a large family who loved him dearly and will miss him each and every day.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Dorothy Hayes and grandmother, Mary Hayes.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Neva Hayes; daughters, Shannon Scott (Adam Carpenter), Rebecca Ann Smith, Pam Meunier (Patrick) and Dana Jemes (Cory); sons, Damon Coy Hayes II, Damon Coy Hayes III, and Timothy S. Hayes; sister, Lillie Moore; brother, Dennis Hayes; twenty-one grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life for Damon Coy Hayes Sr. will be announced at a later date. Celebration of life details will be updated on the East Tennessee Funeral Home website.
