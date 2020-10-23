ROGERSVILLE - Damien Erin Cinnamon-Byington, beloved infant son of Corey Cinnamon and Harlee Rhoton, of Rogersville went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020.
In addition to his parents, Damien is survived by his maternal grandmother, Rosie Marie Byington; maternal grandfather, Alfred Moore; paternal grandparents, Jeffery and Chamaine Cinnamon; maternal great-grandmother, Shirley Byington; aunt; Alicia Byington; uncle, Roy Honaker.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, October 26, 2020 in Babyland at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions in Damien’s honor may be made to St. Jude by visiting www.stjude.org
Damien’s parents would like to thank Tabitha Turner, RN at the family birth center at Indian Path Medical Center for the comfort, kindness and compassion she gave during this difficult time.
The care of Damien Erin Cinnamon-Byington and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services