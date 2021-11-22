KINGSPORT - Dalphine Gillenwater, 86, Kingsport, TN passed away, Sunday, November 21, 2021, in Gate City, VA.
Dalphine was born in Scott County, VA on December 8, 1934, and was the daughter of the late Lloyd Wesley and Osta Mae (Bates) Lane.
She attended Morrison’s Freewill Baptist Church.
Dalphine was employed for many years with Picadilly Cafeteria in the Fort Henry Mall, and later was a Funeral Attendant with Gate City Funeral Home for over 25 years.
In addition to her parents, her daughter, Robin Darnell; stepson, Michael Gillenwater; sister, Billie Akers, niece, Tina Akers; and nephew, Roger K. Jones preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband, of 54 years, E. L. “Junior” Gillenwater; son, Jeff Darnell and wife, Debbie; daughter-in-law, Connie Gillenwater; grandchildren, Kellie (Tim) Coleman, and Chad Gillenwater; great granddaughters, Rebeckah, and Ellanor; and great grandson, Miles; niece, Rhonda Greear; and nephew, Danny Elliott.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 26, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Bill Lane, and Pastor Jimmy Combs officiating. Tony Gillenwater, Terry Gillenwater, Jeremiah Gillenwater, Adam Gillenwater, and Danny Elliott will serve as pallbearers. The Staff of Gate City Funeral Home will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:15 p.m., Friday, to go in procession to the graveside service.
