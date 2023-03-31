CHURCH HILL – Dallas “Doug” Eugene Larkin, age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on March 25, 2023, at his home after complications from a stroke 14 months earlier on January 25, 2022.

Doug was born on March 10, 1934, in Waynesboro, Kentucky to his parents John Archie and Myrtle Griffin Larkin. When he was just 24, Doug joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Jackson, SC and Fort Benning, GA. While serving he spent time abroad in both Germany, and France. Doug met Betty Chapman Larkin in 1958, and they married on May 9, 1959. He was a member of American Legion Post 0021 Hawkins County, a member of Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, and retired from AFG after 27 years.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you