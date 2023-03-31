CHURCH HILL – Dallas “Doug” Eugene Larkin, age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on March 25, 2023, at his home after complications from a stroke 14 months earlier on January 25, 2022.
Doug was born on March 10, 1934, in Waynesboro, Kentucky to his parents John Archie and Myrtle Griffin Larkin. When he was just 24, Doug joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Jackson, SC and Fort Benning, GA. While serving he spent time abroad in both Germany, and France. Doug met Betty Chapman Larkin in 1958, and they married on May 9, 1959. He was a member of American Legion Post 0021 Hawkins County, a member of Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, and retired from AFG after 27 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Archie, and Myrtle Griffin Larkin; his infant sister, Judith Anne Larkin; special brother, John A. Larkin; half-brothers, Ronald Larkin, and David Larkin; brother-in-law, Billy Chapman; and his nephew, Chad Long.
Doug is survived by his wife, Betty (Chapman) Larkin of 64 years; half-sisters, Margie Jean Nelson, Connie Hamby, and Wanda Jean Butte (Earnest); half-brothers, Terry Larkin (Dawn), Lowell Larkin (Barbara), and Jackie Larkin (Linda) in TX; special sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Glenda (Chapman) and Ronald Long; as well as several special cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many dear friends.
A special thank you to Amedysis Hospice Nurse, Amanda Bradley; Silver Angels of TN- Greene Home Care aides, Terrie McKinney, Karen Dykes, and Shelia Young; and to those who visited and were so kind.
A visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00 OM on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Mr. Mark Wooten officiating. Family and friends will go in procession to Church Hill Memory Gardens, where a military graveside service will be performed by the Hawkins County Color Guard.