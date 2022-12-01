BLOUNTVILLE - Dale W. Fields, 79, Blountville, TN passed away shortly after midnight November 30, 2022, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. He was born in Blountville, TN, where he had resided for most of his life. Dale was a graduate of Blountville High School, class of 61. He was an over the road truck driver for 47 years. Dale was of the Methodist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kanie Fields and Ida Mae Fields Dunn; in-laws, Oscar and Marie Bishop; foster grandparents, W. Lane and Maude Barr; beloved son, Michael Fields; brother, Canie Fields; sister-in-law, Jean; half-sister Judith Dunn; sister-in-law, Pam Lane.
Dale is survived by his wife, Janice Bishop Fields; children, D. Jeffery Fields and wife Ronda, Kristi Vinson, Shauni Bates and husband Tommy; granddaughter, Kayla Hayes and husband Lucas; and four great-grandchildren, Harvey, Anna Styles, Howard and Holman Hayes; half-brother, Ray Dunn and wife Jackie; brother-in-law, Terry Lane; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Larry Davis; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Blountville, with Rev. Laura Plaster officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.