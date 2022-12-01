BLOUNTVILLE - Dale W. Fields, 79, Blountville, TN passed away shortly after midnight November 30, 2022, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. He was born in Blountville, TN, where he had resided for most of his life. Dale was a graduate of Blountville High School, class of 61. He was an over the road truck driver for 47 years. Dale was of the Methodist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kanie Fields and Ida Mae Fields Dunn; in-laws, Oscar and Marie Bishop; foster grandparents, W. Lane and Maude Barr; beloved son, Michael Fields; brother, Canie Fields; sister-in-law, Jean; half-sister Judith Dunn; sister-in-law, Pam Lane.

