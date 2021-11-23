KINGSPORT - Dale Porter, 79, of Kingsport, entered into the arms of Jesus on Friday, November 19, 2021, with his devoted wife by his side.
Dale was born in Lufkin, TX, on June 23, 1942, to the late Minor Eugene and Marvy Ellen Beird Porter. He was Operation Manager for Zatarains Foods for 33 years and was extremely active with Ballad Health Pet Therapy Program with his faithful companion, Jasmine. Dale and the love of his life, Pam, lived and travelled all over the country with his job and cherished every moment.
In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by four siblings.
Left to cherish Dale’s memory are his loving wife of 44 years, Pam Porter; daughter, Terry Garcia (Tim); grandchildren, Noah and Tyler; special nephew, Justin Dale Peterson; nieces, Trish Houpt and Cindi Cini; sister-in-law, Tina Delatte; several other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
At Dale’s request no formal services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dale’s honor to the Ballad Health Pet Therapy Program by visiting www.balladhealth.org/pet-therapy
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
