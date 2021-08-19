KINGSPORT - Dale J. Morley, 96, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August, 17, 2021.
Dale served in the United States Army during World War II, receiving four Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart, Africa, Europe, and Asia ribbons, and World War II Victory Medal. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and growing flowers.
He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Cassie Morley and 12 siblings.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 38 years, Phyllis Morley; son, David Morley and wife Carolyn; daughter, Connie Shealey and husband Dean; step daughter, Melody Hensley and husband Lester; step son Jack Baker and wife Shirley; grandchildren: Ryan Shealey, Tara Bell and husband Shane, Nathan Morley and wife Bonny, Deborah Smith and husband Mark and Matthew Morley; eight great-grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren; step grandchildren: Angela Grimsley and husband Josh, Brandon Menton and wife Maria, Nathan Hensley and wife Megan; and eight step great-grandchildren.
The family will have a private viewing.
Dale will be laid to rest on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:30am at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Apostles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Indian Springs Baptist Church, 325 Hill Road, Kingsport, TN 37664 or to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made to the Morley family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Morley family.