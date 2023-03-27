Daisy White Wampler, age 97, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at her daughter’s home where she had been living for several years. Her family was with her at her time of death.

Mrs. Wampler was born in the Smith Creek Community of Washington, County, Virginia, on August 14, 1925. She was the daughter of Henry White and Maude Harley White. She graduated from Green Dale High School and attended Bristol Business College. After graduating, she worked as a bookkeeper and married and moved to Kingsport. She enjoyed being a housewife and was a good friend to all who knew her. She loved her family very much and was always willing to help. She was a member of Broad Street United Methodist Church.

