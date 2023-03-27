Daisy White Wampler, age 97, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at her daughter’s home where she had been living for several years. Her family was with her at her time of death.
Mrs. Wampler was born in the Smith Creek Community of Washington, County, Virginia, on August 14, 1925. She was the daughter of Henry White and Maude Harley White. She graduated from Green Dale High School and attended Bristol Business College. After graduating, she worked as a bookkeeper and married and moved to Kingsport. She enjoyed being a housewife and was a good friend to all who knew her. She loved her family very much and was always willing to help. She was a member of Broad Street United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, infant daughter, and her husband (Herbert Wampler). She was the last of her siblings, Maxie Carswell, Ruby Andis, Virginia McCroskey, Frances White, Warren White, and Malcolm White. Also, she was preceded in death by a special friend who checked on her every day, Karen Patrick.
She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Jones and husband Olan Jones, granddaughter, Sarah Jones Kitzmiller and husband Greg Kitzmiller; grandson, Kevin Wampler Jones and wife Amanda Parsons Jones. Great grandchildren are Jack Kitzmiller, Evelyn Kitzmiller, Liliana Jones, and Arlo Jones. She was very close to her nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Dr. Randy Frye officiating. Friends and family are invited to attend. After the service, friends and family are invited to stop by the home of Sylvia and Olan.
A special thanks and much gratitude to Daisy’s caregivers. Mrs. Dot Phillips, Ms. Kathleen Marsden and Ms. Kim Winn. Also, thank you to Amedysis Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Broad Street United Methodist Church, Kingsport, Tennessee.