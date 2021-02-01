Daisy Virginia Carter, 90, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born May 27, 1930 at the foot of big house mountain near Lexington, Virginia to Palmer and Lula Hostetter Irvine.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Kingsport, TN.
Daisy was a kind and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and to all she met and will be missed dearly.
She is survived by Daughter; Jennifer Shelhorse and husband Mike, Son; Tim Carter and wife Jenny, Sister; Reva Brown (Joe), Brothers; Edne Irvine and Dallas Irvine. Six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A remembrance service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at East Tennessee Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Kurt Fagerburg presiding.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, the family requests that masks be worn, and social distancing will be enforced.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer’s research or to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting East Tennessee Funeral Home’s website.
East Tennessee Funeral Home in honored to serve the family of Daisy Virginia Carter.