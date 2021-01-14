KINGSPORT - Daisy Lovin, 84, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, following a courageous battle with cancer. She had resided most of her life in Kingsport and had also lived in Salisbury, Maryland. Daisy was of the Baptist Faith.
She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Anthony Singleton; great-grandson, Tristan Singleton; parents, Ernest and Ada Lovin; four brothers; and two sisters.
Daisy is survived by her two daughters, Sandy Venable and husband John, and Lesa Horne and husband Greg; two sons, Billy Singleton and wife Gretchen, and Bruce Singleton; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother, Norman Lovin and wife Sharon; very special niece, Susan Bishop; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Johnny Gibson officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.