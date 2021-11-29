ROGERSVILLE - Daisy Burns Smith, age 88, of Rogersville passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at her residence. She was a member of Persia Baptist Church. Daisy, along with her husband Luke owned and operated Smith Auto Parts in Rogersville. She worked with Luke in the parts business until the couple purchased the Lance Motel, which Daisy operated until its closing upon her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband Luke Smith; parents Jack and Delia Wallace Burns; brothers Bill Burns and Bud Burns.
Survivors include daughters Donna Manis and husband Stanley, Nancy Ledford, Kathy Trent and husband Gary, Sue Mallory and husband Bob, Jill Robinette; sons Dave Smith and wife Brenda, Mark Smith and wife Susan; Tim Smith, brother Jimmy Burns and wife Reba; grandchildren, Brandy Horne, Michael (Mary Beth) Manis, Tisa (Brian) Vicchio, Rusty Rimer, Geesha (Noah) Bloomer, Glen (Cassie) Trent, Chad (Ashley) Smith, Shawna (Brent) Owen, Jason (Alison) Smith, Shannon (Julie) Smith, Cameron (Stephanie) Smith, Zandee (Joey) Davenport, Christie (Jimmy) Brooks, Ashley (Ron) Skelton, Bella and Emma, Damon Robinette, Erik Robinette, Nathaniel Robinette; 38 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 1, 2021,at Broome Funeral Home Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Kevin Wisecarver and Rev. Billy Ray Courtney officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Persia Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Persia Baptist Church., l4l Old Highway 66, Rogersville, TN 37857, Persia Community Cemetery, c/o Helen Bowman, 198 Maxwell Rd., Rogersville, TN 37857 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25435.
