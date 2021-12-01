ROGERSVILLE - Daisy Burns Smith, age 88, of Rogersville passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at her residence.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 1, 2021,at Broome Funeral Home Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Kevin Wisecarver and Rev. Billy Ray Courtney officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Persia Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Persia Baptist Church., l4l Old Highway 66, Rogersville, TN 37857, Persia Community Cemetery, c/o Helen Bowman, 198 Maxwell Rd., Rogersville, TN 37857 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25435.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
