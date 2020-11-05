Daisy Ann Mulkey, infant daughter of Chanoa Bledsoe and Tyler Mulkey, went to be with Jesus and her cousin, Harrison, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Indian Path Medical Center.
Surviving other than her parents are her maternal grandmother, Suzy Ray; maternal grandfather, Don Bledsoe; paternal grandparents, Bryan and Pam Mulkey; maternal great grandmother, Shirley Krell; paternal great grandmother, Sharon Akers; aunts, Stacey Bledsoe and Karissa Mulkey; uncles, Brent Bledsoe, Garrison Ball and Justin Mulkey and “sister”, Majesty Fikes.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, November 6, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Baby Land with Bishop David Peters officiating
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Isaiah 117 House, (Sullivan County House), 1705 State Line Rd, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Chanoa’s nurse, Ashliann Norton for her compassion and care.
The care of Daisy Ann Mulkey and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.