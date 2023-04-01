CHURCH HILL - D. Ray Williams, 77, of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.

Ray was born June 29, 1945, in Scott County, VA to the late Ray W. and Glennie Head Williams.

