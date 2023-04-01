CHURCH HILL - D. Ray Williams, 77, of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.
Ray was born June 29, 1945, in Scott County, VA to the late Ray W. and Glennie Head Williams.
Ray was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and friend. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed restoration and collecting antique cars. His greatest joy in life was spending quality time with his family, especially his son, Jr.
Ray retired as an electrician from Eastman Chemical Company.
He enjoyed his daily meals at Burgers R Us.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Nancy R. Williams.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Jr. Williams and wife, Tammy; granddaughters, Nicki Reynolds (Zach Norton), Kirsten Osborne and husband, Dylan; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lori Strong and husband, Richard; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Fields and wife, Diane, Wayne Fields and wife, Barbara; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 4, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Chad Roberts officiating.