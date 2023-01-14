JONESBOROUGH - D. Lynn Baskett, 68, of Jonesborough passed peacefully at his home January 11, 2023 after a lengthy illness.

Lynn was born February 26, 1954 in Johnson City, Tn. and resided his entire life in Jonesborough.

