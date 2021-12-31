Our dad, D.H. Bledsoe, succumbed to lung cancer, complicated by Covid-19, on December 27, 2021.
The family will receive friends in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00 pm on Sunday, January 2, 2022, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Richard Cleek will officiate.
Entombment will follow at 3:00 pm in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
