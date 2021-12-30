Our dad, D.H. Bledsoe, succumbed to lung cancer, complicated by Covid-19, on December 27, 2021.
Having been diagnosed in Florida with lung cancer back in March, he made his way home to be treated at the Veterans Administration Hospital and was patiently cared for by his two daughters since that time.
Daddy was born in Fairview, Virginia, on July 4, 1936. He met mom at age 17 on the church bus at the Apostolic Church in Fairview, Virginia. They married on February 16, 1954, and daddy went into the Army in 1955, stationed in Ft. Leonard Wood, MO.
In 1959, they had their two daughters the same year! Irish Twins! Daddy laughed about that but mom, not so much! Theirs was a stormy 46-year marriage, complicated by the fact that daddy was a long haul over the road truck driver for Roadway Express.
Daddy loved to camp, especially at Grayson Highlands and Little Oaks on South Holston Lake. He and mom had camped in 49 of the 50 states.
After mom and dad parted, daddy learned to cook and seemed to enjoy it. He spent his winters in Crystal River, Florida, flea-marketing his RADA knives.
He attended the Apostolic Church in Homosassa and had many long-term friends over the years from church and Thunderbird Campground.
Daddy was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Ida Mae Maness Bledsoe; three sisters, Dorothy Wallace, Joyce Henard, and Betty Housewright.
He is survived by his two daughters, Debra Arnold and DeRhonda Bearden and son-in-law, caregiver, David Bearden. One grandson, that he was immensely proud of, Michael Gibson and his wife, Whitney, twin great-granddaughters, Hadlee Faith and Everlee Grace Gibson. He is also survived by his siblings, Harold and Joe Bledsoe, and sister, Charlotte Hill. Several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00 pm on Sunday, January 2, 2022, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Richard Cleek will officiate.
Entombment will follow at 3:00 pm in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
