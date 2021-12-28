D.H. Bledsoe Dec 28, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - D.H. Bledsoe, 85, of Kingsport, TN passed away December 27, 2021.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Hill Oak Tn Pass Away Recommended for you Trending Now Morristown man stole deceased child's identity Woman shot by KPD tested positive for meth Virginia minimum wage goes up Saturday, along with vehicle insurance minimums Watch now: Meth Mountain - Day Three: Crime & Punishment Kingsport man arrested on drug, firearms charges Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.