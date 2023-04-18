NORTON, VA – Cynthia Ward, 86, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Wise surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of the Norton Christian Church. Cynthia was an LPN at St. Mary’s Hospital for over 37 years working mostly in surgery. After her retirement from the hospital, she enjoyed working as a cafeteria aide at Norton Elementary and Middle School for over 10 years. She received the 2013 Unsung Hero Award from the Norton City School System for her dedicated service. Cynthia enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest Powers and Julia Scott Powers; her husband, Isaac “Ike” Ward; a granddaughter, Stephanie Reneé Duncan; and seven brothers, Leonard, Lowell, Alton, Jerry, Hugh Patrick, Larry and Bobby.

