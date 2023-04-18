NORTON, VA – Cynthia Ward, 86, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Wise surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of the Norton Christian Church. Cynthia was an LPN at St. Mary’s Hospital for over 37 years working mostly in surgery. After her retirement from the hospital, she enjoyed working as a cafeteria aide at Norton Elementary and Middle School for over 10 years. She received the 2013 Unsung Hero Award from the Norton City School System for her dedicated service. Cynthia enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest Powers and Julia Scott Powers; her husband, Isaac “Ike” Ward; a granddaughter, Stephanie Reneé Duncan; and seven brothers, Leonard, Lowell, Alton, Jerry, Hugh Patrick, Larry and Bobby.
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Church and Gina Ward Duncan, both of Norton, VA; a son, Ernie Ward and his wife Debbie of Norton, VA; grandchildren, Jason Duncan and his wife Shelley of Abingdon, VA, Ed Taylor and his wife Lakrisha of Whitesburg, KY, Matt Ward and his wife Adrienne of Johnson City, TN, Wes Ward and his wife Whitney of Norton, VA; great-grandchildren, Isaac Duncan, Ares Taylor, Luke Ward and Ben Ward; two brothers, Johnny Powers and his wife Judy and Wayne Powers and his wife Wanda, all of Norton, VA; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jim Wells officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 11 am Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Norton Christian Church, PO Box 216, Norton, VA 24273.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Ward family.