GATE CITY, VA - Cynthia Renee Summers, 56, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord in the early hours of February 16th, 2023, after several years of illness and failing health. Cindy is finally at peace. She was born on the 16th of April 1966 to William and Sharon Bacchus in Roanoke, Virginia, later moving to Abingdon, Virginia. After she graduated from Abingdon High School in 1984, she went on to East Tennessee State University to study Dental Hygiene. After graduating ETSU, Cindy became a dental hygienist, and followed that career path for many years in several local dental practices. After many years she had to change careers, ultimately to the financial industry, where she worked at Citibank, in Gray, Tennessee as a customer service representative. During Cindy’s time at Citibank, she met Timothy Frye, where they developed a relationship that would become a second marriage for each of them in October 2018. During her marriage to Timothy, they rescued and raised several dogs, as all her life Cindy was passionate about animals, animal rescue, and supporting local bands (and how she met some of her best friends), even up to the end her thoughts were about the wellbeing of her husband, her daughter, her dad, and her 2 Shih Tzus, Bree and Zoey.
Cindy was preceded in death by a sister, Kimberly Lynn Bacchus and her mother, Sharon Bacchus.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Timothy Frye, her father, William (Bill) Bacchus; daughter, Alexa (Lexie) Summers; sister, Christi Ann Campbell.
There will be a committal service and burial for Cindy on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN.
In lieu of flowers, Cindy would be honored best by a donation to your local animal shelter in her name, as this is a cause Cindy felt so strongly about.