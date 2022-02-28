KINGSPORT - Cynthia Lou “Cindy” Livesay, 68, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord and her son on Friday, February 25, 2022. She was born in Kingsport to the late Carl and Sylvia Stair. She worked at several establishments in the area as a bartender where she was well known and loved. Cindy was a loving sister and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Travis Livesay; brother, R.D. Stair and Johnny Stair; nephew, John Stair.
Survivors include her granddaughter, Candice Livesay; sisters, Delores “Cookie” Wolfe and Vicki Anglin and husband, Kenneth; brothers, Joe Mac Stair and wife Delona; along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Bro. Jim Cassell officiating.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Livesay family.