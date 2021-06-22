JOHNSON CITY - Cynthia Ison Torbett, 55, Johnson City, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020.
A Celebration of Life for Cindy will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 3:00 P.M., in the sanctuary of First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Dr., Johnson City, TN 37601
The family will receive friends prior to the service Saturday from 1:00–3:00 P.M. at the church.
In-lieu-of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to The Cynthia I. Torbett Memorial Fund at Milligan University, P.O. Box 750, Milligan, TN 37682. Please make checks payable to Milligan University, and include The Cynthia I. Torbett Memorial Fund on the memo line.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
