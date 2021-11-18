KINGSPORT - Cynthia Darlene Larkins Morgan, 63, of Kingsport, TN, went to the Lord on November 17, 2021.
A private graveside service for family will be held on Saturday, November 20, at 11:00am at East Lawn.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde E. Larkins, Sr., and Anna Ruth Lloyd Larkins; brother, Clyde E. Larkins, Jr.; mother-in-law, Ruby Morgan; brother-in-law, Bill Johnson; and stepson, Chris Morgan.
She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Riddle, her son-in-law, Harold Riddle; Amanda’s father, Kenneth Morgan; sisters Deana Johnson, Glenda “Jacky” Larkins, and Geneva Gibson and her husband, Kenneth; sister-in-law, Brenda Larkins; several nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces, and one great-great-nephew and niece; as well as special great-nephew Aidan Dennison.
Known as Doll or Aunt Dolly, she worked for almost three decades as an emergency room nurse in three hospitals, which included Holston Valley and Indian Path. She cared for her patients with loving comfort, as part of a life dedicated to helping others.
She was the best mom anyone could ask for and the favorite aunt in a large family. She was loved by family and friends, loved picnics and maintained a strong faith in God throughout her life. She asks of her loved ones, “Remember me with smiles and laughter, cause that’s how I will remember you!”
The family would like to thank the staff at the Holston Valley emergency room and all the medical staff involved in her care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be made to the Morgan family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.