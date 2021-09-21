KNOXVILLE - Cynthia “Cindy” Bacon Wallace, age 64, of Knoxville, TN, originally of Kingsport, TN won her battle against cancer and went to be with the Lord on September 20, 2021. She was a self-employed real estate appraiser. She loved her girls, her grandchildren, traveling, and football. GO VOLS! The thrill of her life was to discover five biological siblings after nearly 60 years apart. Preceded in death by her husband, Tim Wallace; parents, Clarence and Mabel (Jimmie) Bacon; unborn grandchild, Londyn Marie Haynes; brother, Michael Bacon (Becky); mother-in-law, Dorothy Wallace. She is survived by her daughters, Jocelyn Moore and husband Jason, Justine Haynes and husband Justin; brothers and sisters, Wayne Richards (Michelle), Sherrie Dringenberg, Tina Crowe, Jeff Ottinger and Lesa Bradford; grandchildren, Kyleigh and Adalyn Worth, Mason Haynes, father-in-law, Victor Wallace; and many special cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to especially thank Ilene Nichols (best friend of 40+years), Anita Christian and Drew Bacon, as well as Jackie and Jamie with Smoky Mountain Hospice. Memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 at Alpha Baptist Church in Morristown, TN with Dr. Travis Tyler and Rev. Victor Wallace officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan G Komen For the Cure, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801887, Dallas, TX 75380, or on line at komen.org; or to the American Cancer Society, c/o Mary Ellen Darby, 1321 Laurel Hills Circle, Jefferson City, TN 37760. Due to Covid please follow all CDC guidelines in regard to masks and social distancing.
