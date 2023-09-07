COEBURN, VA - Curtis W. Franks, age 79, of Coeburn, Virginia, entered into his eternal rest on September 7, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren, lovingly by his side.

He was a lifelong resident of Sandy Ridge; happily living on the family homeplace. Playing music was Curtis’ life. He played many instruments, the mandolin especially. Picking and singing on front porches, at local churches, and other SWVA venues. He loved the Lord first and foremost with all his heart. He was always happy to help family, friends, and neighbors with anything he could. He never said “no”. He was a graduate of Coeburn High School in 1963, retired from Pittston Coal Company in 1995, and worked several years for Franks Construction Company.


LATEST VIDEOS

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you