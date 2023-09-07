COEBURN, VA - Curtis W. Franks, age 79, of Coeburn, Virginia, entered into his eternal rest on September 7, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren, lovingly by his side.
He was a lifelong resident of Sandy Ridge; happily living on the family homeplace. Playing music was Curtis’ life. He played many instruments, the mandolin especially. Picking and singing on front porches, at local churches, and other SWVA venues. He loved the Lord first and foremost with all his heart. He was always happy to help family, friends, and neighbors with anything he could. He never said “no”. He was a graduate of Coeburn High School in 1963, retired from Pittston Coal Company in 1995, and worked several years for Franks Construction Company.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Thomas Doyle and Rosa Carico Franks; three Brothers: Gifford, Troy, and Bernard Franks; three Sisters: Dorothy Franks Spears, Florence Franks Stout Tickles, and Mary Margaret Franks Collins; and one Granddaughter: Anna Elizabeth Franks.
He is survived by his wife for over 61 years: Ella May Foster Franks; two sons: Burton and wife Lisa of Troutville, VA, Solola Curits “Sogie” and wife Amber Franks of Coeburn, VA; and two daughters: Pamela (Rickey) Stallard of Saint Paul, VA, and Amy (Jeffery) Mullins of Wytheville, VA. Also, survived by 10 Grandchildren: Nathan and Colman Stallard; Josh and Luke Franks; Tia (Cody) Hinkley; Emilie Mullins, Rebecca (Kile) Counts; and Martin (Kelsey) Franks, Issac Meade, and Lindsey (Brandon) Williams. And 9 Great Grandchildren: Lillianna, Abagail, Maddison, Maverick, and Jentsen Stallard; Colton, Anderson, and Lola Beth Franks; and Asher Franks.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, VA. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Thomas Renfro officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 1 pm Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Greenwood Cemetery in Coeburn, VA. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 12:30 pm to travel in procession to the cemetery.
When asked to describe their dad, the children answered, “Best friend, Godly, Steady, and Hero.”
