NORTON, VA – Curtis Harold McKeithan, 88, died Tuesday, November 30, 2021. He retired as a Senior Master Sergeant from the U.S. Air Force having contributed and trained others in the Phased Array Radar System in the Aerospace Defense Command inventory. He later retired from Nello Teer Inc. He was a member of the Freedom of Worship Church. Curtis was very active in his visitation ministry to the sick, widows and widowers and enjoyed doing handyman service to those in need. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lingeren Jewell McKeithan and Gola Clemmons McKeithan; and three brothers, Eunice, Vincent and Ryan.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Gayle Sturgill McKeithan of Norton, Va.; four daughters, Glenna Ball of Lecanto, Fla., Cheryl Fields and her husband Tracy of Norton, Va., Shelley McKeithan of Charlotte, NC, and Suzette McKeithan of New Jersey; six grandchildren, Josh Ball, Corey Ball and his wife Mackenzie, Raelyn Ball, Hagan Ball, Nathan Fields and Noah Fields; a brother, Worth McKeithan of Baltimore, MD; a sister, Linda Kauffman of Bolivia, SC; special nephews, John McKeithan and Richard McKeithan; brothers-in-law, Robert Fults, Sr., Kenneth Sturgill and his wife Phyllis, David Sturgill and his wife Wanda, Tim Sturgill and his wife Vonda; sisters-in-law, Linda Freeman and her husband Bud, Sid Renfro and her husband Dr. Tom Renfro; a host of other family, church family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the Freedom of Worship Church in Norton, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 pm at the church with Rev. Robert Fultz, Jr. and Dr. Tom Renfro officiating. Graveside Military Funeral Honors will be conducted at 11 am Monday, December 6, 2021, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap, Va. Family and friends will meet at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home by 10:30 am Monday to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the McKeithan family.