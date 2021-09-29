GATE CITY, VA - Curtis M. Templeton, 101 of Gate City, VA went to be with his Lord in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He was born on June 15, 1920 to the late Orban Clarence Templeton and Renae France. In addition to his parents, Curtis is preceded in death by a son, Wayne Templeton; daughter-in-law, Pamela Pippin Templeton; sisters, Betty Burgess and Mary Agnes Templeton; brothers, Carl, Chuck, and Jack Templeton.
Dad married the love of his life Alice Bates on February 1, 1947. He accepted Jesus into his life at age 46 in 1966 at Bellamy Chapel Church. He as a member of Alley’s Chapel and founding member of Manville Ruritan. Mr. Templeton was a World War II Veteran serving in the 3508th Army Air Corps from 1942-1945. He served as a Ball Turret Gunner on B-17 Bomber and was a military police to U.N. Patrol. He also served in C.C. Camps from 1937-1942. Dad retired from his painting business in the late 1980’s. He was a master gardener, avid reader and loved to work puzzles and write poetry. He always strived to maintain a strong spiritual, physical, and intellectual mind and body as long as he was able, his longevity speaks for itself. He loved and cherished God, his family, many friends and was grateful to serve his country.
Mr. Templeton is survived by his daughters, Shirley Wells and husband Chuck, Jane Smith and husband Jim, Malinda Sallee and husband David; son, O.C. Templeton and wife Marquita; sister, Oakie Ervin; grandchildren, Rhonda Lackey, Jeff Darnell and wife Audrey, Traci Domalik, Beckie Helton and husband Keith, Trevor Smith and wife Becca, Christie Billips and husband Michael, Joshua Steadman and wife Heather, Carlee Frye and husband Rickie, Chris Templeton and wife Tiffani, Beth Duggar and husband Austin, Drew Sallee and wife Tasha, Zachary Sallee; great grandchildren, Kylie Southerland, Kasie Lackey, Nealie Lackey, Brock Darnell, Brooke Darnell, Chelsea Cupp and husband Travis, Andrea Matthews and husband Tristan, Seth Helton, Chloe Helton, Gage Helton, Elijah Smith, Mikayla Smith and husband Jake, Ethan Billips, Skylar Frye, Lilliana Frye, Mallory Steadman, Addison Sallee; great great grandchildren, Leland Darnell, Paisley Priester, Everley Southerland, Shanna Cupp, Hunter Cupp, Zane Cupp, Attalie Matthews, Huntleigh Matthews, Allie Smith, Liam Smith; several nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the services will be private and request all family members to wear masks. Grandsons and Great Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Great Great Grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alley’s Chapel UMC, 6429 Manville Rd., Gate City, VA 24251.
The family extends special thanks to nurses and staff at Nova Health for their loving care.
Online condolence may be made to the Curtis M. Templeton family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com.
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Curtis M. Templeton.