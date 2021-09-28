GATE CITY, VA – Curtis M. Templeton, 101 of Gate City, VA went to be with his Lord in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA.
