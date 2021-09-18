KINGSPORT - Curtis M. Steele 81, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Holston valley Medical Center. He was born in Sinks Grove, WV to the late Silas and Lottie Massey Steele. He joined the Airforce in 1960 where he received many medals such as the Meritorious Service Medal, AF Commendation Medal W/2 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, NCO PME Ribbon, AF Longevity Service Ribbon W/4 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal W/4 Bronze Stars, AF Outstanding Unit Award, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, AF Good Conduct Medal W/1 Silver Oak Leaf Cluster. After his retirement he worked in civil service for over 20 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ray and Robert Steele; sister, Emma Rose Morgan.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Dixie Steele; sisters, Ellen Crook and Judy Brown; brother, Johnny Steele; along with several nieces and nephews.
A military graveside will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond post #3/265. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion at P.O. Box Kingsport, Tennessee 37662.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Steele family.