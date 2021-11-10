COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Curtis Lee Estep, 63, of Colonial Heights, TN, passed away on Monday, November 8th, 2021 at his home.
Curtis was born in Appalachia, Virginia in 1958 to the late Buster Estep and Mary Edith Bishop. He retired from the City of Kingsport working in Maintenance after 34 1/2 years. Curtis loved to ride his motorcycle, being outdoors, fishing, and eagles. He took care of always making sure his yard was landscaped and took pride in it looking good. He was a very kind and caring soul; he had many friends and would help anyone who asked. He will be greatly missed.
Curtis is preceded in death by sisters, Patricia Ledbetter, and Connie Tiffany; nephews, Allen Tiffany; Austin Hurd, Little David McMahan.
Curtis is survived by his son, Don Estep, and wife Brandi; and brother, David Estep; grandson, Edgar Ezekiel Estep.
Visitation will be held at Trinity Memorial on Friday, November 12th from 5 pm to 7 pm. Service will follow with Pastor Eric Lockett officiating.
Graveside service will be held on November 13th at 10 am at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend may meet at Trinity at 9:30 am. Pallbearers will be friends and family.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.