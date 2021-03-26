Curtis Garber, age 88, passed away on March 25, 2021. He enjoyed farming and watching UT football.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover C. and Willie Garber; brothers, G.C. Garber and Otis Garber; sister, Betty Short.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Grady D. Short.
Graveside services will be held 1pm Monday, March 29th at Powell Jones Cemetery. If you plan on attending, please meet at the cemetery by 12:45pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Shepherd's Center. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com