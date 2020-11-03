BIG STONE GAP, VA - Curtis Gale McMahan, Jr., 71, of Powell Valley, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Born in Osaka, Va., he lived most of his life in Powell Valley. He was a coal miner for Westmoreland Coal Co. and a brick mason for many years. He was a U. S. Army Veteran of Vietnam, receiving the Commendation Medal for Bravery. He loved deer hunting and fishing. He was of Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis Gale and Erma (Harris) McMahan, Sr.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Joyce Parsons McMahan; children, Stephen Gale McMahan, Christie Dawn Gibson (Michael Jason), and Raven Cantrell, all of Powell Valley; grandchildren, Hunter McMahan, Lakeith Herron, Michaela Gibson and Alli Ramey; great grandchildren, Easton Chandler, Anslei Gale Cantrell, Blaikley Herron, Braison Herron and Ryver Herron; and two special “grandsons,” Zach and Jake Baber.
The family will receive friends from 4:00pm to 6:00pm Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. Military rites by the Va. National Guard Honors Team, and funeral services, with Pastor Jeff Reynolds officiating, will follow at 6:00pm.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the McMahan family.