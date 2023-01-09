NICKELSVILLE, VA – Curtis Allen Culbertson, (Hubba Bubba), age 64 of Nickelsville, VA departed from this life to be present with the Lord on January 6, 2023.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar (Ed) Culbertson and Nannie Elizabeth Salyer Culbertson; sister, Phyllis Culbertson Ford; and brother, Dennis Ray Culbertson.

