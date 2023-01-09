NICKELSVILLE, VA – Curtis Allen Culbertson, (Hubba Bubba), age 64 of Nickelsville, VA departed from this life to be present with the Lord on January 6, 2023.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar (Ed) Culbertson and Nannie Elizabeth Salyer Culbertson; sister, Phyllis Culbertson Ford; and brother, Dennis Ray Culbertson.
Curtis was retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping locally and as far away as Alaska. He was saved and baptized at a campground meeting on Copper Creek.
Curtis is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Sharon Elizabeth Culbertson; sister, Rita Fern Salyer; brothers Larry M. Culbertson and wife Nancy, Bill L. Culbertson and wife Teresa and Kenneth W. Culbertson and domestic partner Maria Curd; brother-in-law, Raymond Ford; sister-in-law, Carol Culberson; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 9, 2023 from 5-7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor P.J. Johnson and Pastor Mary Beth Keith officiating. Music will be provided by Morgan Culbertson.
Burial will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 11 AM in the Nickelsville Cemetery. The family is asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50.
Friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers Sharon ask that donations be made to Uplift Church in Weber City, VA in memory of Curtis.