KINGSPORT - Crystal Renee Durham Feagins, 59, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Crystal was born at Ft. Bragg, NC, and was a 1980 graduate of Gate City High School. She was a former member of Cassidy United Methodist Church and a longtime believer in Christ.
As a young wife and mother, Crystal studied to become a medical assistant at Draughons Junior College. She worked in the medical field for several years. Crystal enjoyed life and believed in lifelong learning and self-improvement.
A mother at heart, Crystal lived for her family and spent much of her time with her sisters, children and grandchildren.
Crystal was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanne Shelton; and infant sisters, Christina Durham and Cynthia Durham.
Those left to cherish Crystal’s memory are her father, Pierce Durham and wife, Masako; stepfather, Ronald Shelton; daughters, Amber Demma and Britni Sauceman and husband, Justin; son, Corey Feagins and wife, Heidi; grandchildren, Trinity Pearce, Skyler Lipski, Dalton Sauceman and Nora Feagins; sisters, Kimberly Shelton and Larissa Dorton; three brothers, Alex Durham and wife, Dawn, Christian Durham and Bryan Shelton and wife, Sheila; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
A Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Rev. Brett Hyder officiating.
A Private Graveside Service will be conducted Friday, September 17, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Due to COVID-19, the family request masks be worn and social distancing observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
The care of Crystal Feagins and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.