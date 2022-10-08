KINGSPORT - Crockett Taylor, 81 of Kingsport, passed away on October 7, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born on September 6, 1941, in Clinchport, VA. He graduated from Gate City High School and Virginia Tech, served his country in the U.S. Army and retired from IBM after 35 years of dedicated service. Crockett was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Kingsport and was an avid golfer and was well known for his putting.
Crockett was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Sally Taylor, and his sister, Carolyn Taylor.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Cis Haulsee Taylor; daughters, Lynn (Reid) Osborne and Kim (Scot) Amburn; grandchildren, Trey Osborne, Caleb Amburn, Alex Amburn and Carter Osborne; and many special cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Dr. William M. Shelton officiating. Following will be a Military graveside service, conducted by The American Legion Posts 3/265 at Holston View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.