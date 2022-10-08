KINGSPORT - Crockett Taylor, 81 of Kingsport, passed away on October 7, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born on September 6, 1941, in Clinchport, VA. He graduated from Gate City High School and Virginia Tech, served his country in the U.S. Army and retired from IBM after 35 years of dedicated service. Crockett was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Kingsport and was an avid golfer and was well known for his putting.

Crockett was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Sally Taylor, and his sister, Carolyn Taylor.

