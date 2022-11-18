Craig Willis Nov 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KIINGSPORT - Craig Willis, 65, of Kingsport, passed away in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Craig Willis Condolence Friend Funeral Home Comfort Pass Away Recommended for you