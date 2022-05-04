WISE, VA – Craig Russell Wertz I, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. He was a member of the Powell Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church. Craig was an over the road truck driver and he loved to fish. He was a veteran of the US Army. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jessica Wertz.
He is survived by a son, Craig Wertz, II of Redlands, CA; two daughters, Faith Ann Ruiz of Mexico and April Marie Maravilla of Los Angeles, CA; his parents, James Wertz and Jacqueline Beck Wertz; seventeen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two brothers; five sisters; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor John McFarland officiating. Burial will follow in the Laurel Grove Cemetery where Military Graveside Rites will be conducted.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home is serving the Wertz family.