(1990-2023)

KINGSPORT - Captain William Bryan Loring, 32, of Kingsport, died Sunday, January 15 2023 in El Paso, Texas. Bryan was born in Kingsport, TN and attended Dobyns Bennett High School where he served as the ROTC Squadron Commander. Following graduation from Dobyns Bennett, Bryan attended Virginia Military Institute where he was part of the VMI Color Guard. Bryan graduated VMI in 2012 as a Distinguished Military Graduate and commissioned into the US Army at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you