EIDSON -- Coy Wincer Hass, 69, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at his residence.
He was from Clinchport, VA. and lived formerly in Kingsport, TN. He then bought a farm and resided in Eidson, TN until his death. He worked at the Cotton Mill for 32 years. Coy loved carpentry and working in his woodshop, he loved building anything with wood. He was a member of Starnes Bend Church and enjoyed being around his family and friends playing jokes and helping anyone he could. Coy loved his pets and animals.
Coy was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Hass; mom and dad, Lovely and Ted Hass; step-son, David Gilliam; brother-in-law, Mark Cooter; several uncles and aunts.
Surviving are his brothers, Billy Joe Hass and wife Judy of Duffield, VA; Lee Hass and wife Rhonda of Kingsport; sisters, Thelma Falin and husband Jerry of Mt. Carmel, Peggy Hammonds and husband Alan of Nicklesville, VA, Brenda Cooter of Church Hill, Barbara Jeffers and husband Victor of Eidson, Mary Jeffers and husband Brad of Fall Branch; son, Randy Hass and wife Janis of Kingsport; step daughter-in-law, Debbie Gilliam of Kingsport; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport. Services will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Denny Hass and Pastor Lennis France officiating. Music will be provided by Donna and Denny Hass.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 pm Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the Pierson Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Everyone planning to attend is asked to meet at 12:15 pm at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Following the graveside services the family will receive friends at his residence.
Pallbearers will be Cody Jeffers, Cole Jeffers, Joe Cooter, Caleb Jeffers, Jeremy Falin, Baylee Gilliam, John David Gilliam and Lee Smith. Honorary Pallbearers will be his Nephews.
The family would like to say a special thank you to his sister Barbara for being a special caregiver in his time of illness. Also, they would like to send a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice (Desrae Smallwood, Brandy Wires and Katie Smith).
