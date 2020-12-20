Coy Wincer Hass Dec 20, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EIDSON - Coy Wincer Hass, 69, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at his residence.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hass Trent Wincer Funeral Home Pass Away Residence Arrangement Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.