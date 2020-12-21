EIDSON -- Coy Wincer Hass, 69, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at his residence.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport. Services will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Denny Hass and Pastor Lennis France officiating. Music will be provided by Donna and Denny Hass.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 pm Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the Pierson Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Everyone planning to attend is asked to meet at 12:15 pm at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Following the graveside services the family will receive friends at his residence.
Pallbearers will be Cody Jeffers, Cole Jeffers, Joe Cooter, Caleb Jeffers, Jeremy Falin, Baylee Gilliam, John David Gilliam and Lee Smith. Honorary Pallbearers will be his Nephews.
The family would like to say a special thank you to his sister Barbara for being a special caregiver in his time of illness. Also, they would like to send a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice (Desrae Smallwood, Brandy Wires and Katie Smith).
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Hass family.