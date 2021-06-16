DUFFIELD, VA – Coy Wade Bledsoe, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle, went home on Monday, June 14, 2021.
Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 PM Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. The funeral will follow at 7:00 PM Wednesday with his son, Pastor Randy Perciful and his grandson, Mitchell Rhoton officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Robbins Family Cemetery, Duffield, VA with military honors being provided by American Legion Hammond Post 3/265.
The family will be meeting at 9:30 AM Thursday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
