DUFFIELD, VA – Coy Wade Bledsoe, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle, went home on Monday, June 14, 2021.
He will be missed by his family and friends. Wade was born on August 21, 1937 in Scott County, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cart and Cora Bledsoe; five brothers and four sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patsy, of 54 years. Also surviving are their four children and spouses, Donna and Steven Baldwin, Kathy and Robert Rhoton, Randy and Sheila Perciful, and Philip and Rose Bledsoe; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Wade served our country in Korea and was proud to be a Veteran.
Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 PM Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. The funeral will follow at 7:00 PM Wednesday with his son, Pastor Randy Perciful and his grandson, Mitchell Rhoton officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Robbins Family Cemetery, Duffield, VA with military honors being provided by American Legion Hammond Post 3/265.
The family will be meeting at 9:30 AM Thursday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
To express condolences to the Bledsoe family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Bledsoe family.