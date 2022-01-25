ROGERSVILLE - Coy W. Lawson, age 70, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center.
Due to COVID-19 friends and family may visit the Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Wednesday, January 26, 2022 to view Mr. Lawson and sign the guest register.
Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Highland Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Wayne Lawson officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 A.M.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Lawson family.