ROGERSVILLE - Coy W. Lawson, age 70, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born January 10, 1952 to the late William and Marie Walton Lawson. Coy was saved at a young age at Flower Gap Baptist Church where he was Baptized and became a member. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Betty Lawson, brothers David Lawson and Richard Lawson, grandson Christopher Ryan Lawson, brothers-in-law James Davis and Rick Kinsler.
He is survived by his sons Mack Lawson and wife Kathy, Johnathan Lawson and wife Elizabeth, daughter Betty Jean Arnold, mother of his children Mabel Lawson, grandchildren Christopher Ryan Lawson, Tiffany Russell, Aaron Russell, Mackenzie Lawson, Austin Lawson, Keaton Lawson, Alex Arnold and Lakin Lawson, great-grandson Ryan Lawson, sisters Lou Ella Davis and Stella Mae Kinsler, brothers Ray Lawson and wife Judy, Michael Lawson and wife Tammy, sisters-in-law Ruth Lawson, and Annie Lawson, special son-in-law Tony Arnold, several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 friends and family may visit the Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Wednesday, January 26, 2022 to view Mr. Lawson and sign the guest register.
Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Highland Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Wayne Lawson officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 A.M.
