Luke 18:19- “And Jesus said unto him why callest me good? There is none good but one, that is God.”
These are the words Coy Patrick Kindle lived by until he was called home on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Coy was born in Speers Ferry, VA on May 23, 1934 to Admiral Dewey and Nettie Sloan Kindle.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers; Paul, Elmer, and Larry as well as two sisters; Bessie Earl (Infant) and Kitty France.
Coy and his best friend Buck Vanderpool dropped out of school in the 6th grade to get jobs climbing and installing telephone lines. Coy changed the date on his birth certificate so many times for employment that the certificate has a hole in it.
While working as a lineman, Coy met Barbara Colvin. The two were married for 68 years until her death in May.
Coy is survived by two children, Violet Palmer (Rudy) and Jerry Patrick Kindle; grandchildren, Heather Sunshine Cox (Bobby) and Jacob Kent Blair (Liz); great-grandchildren Caden Blair (Makayla), Ryan Blair-Cox, Liliana Blair, Azlyn, and Bellamy Sloan Blair; special nephews, Bobby and Jeff Kindle; special nieces, Janie Kindle, and Julie Vanderpool; Sisters-in-law Holly Kuykendall (Harold) and Phyllis Heishmann.
Coy was a member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church where he was ordained as a deacon. He loved the Lord and did his best to serve him daily.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Lynn Garden Baptist Church from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow the visitation with Rev. Rick Mead officiating. Music will be provided by Kevin Odom.
A graveside service will follow the funeral on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Oak Hill Memorial Park at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Rick Meade officiating. Pallbearers will be the deacons of Lynn Garden Baptist.
