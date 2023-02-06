Coy Patrick Kindle Feb 6, 2023 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Coy Patrick Kindle, 88, of Kingsport, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 5, 2023.Carter-Trent Funeral Home-Downtown is serving the Kindle family. Please visit www.cartertrent.com for completed service arrangements. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you